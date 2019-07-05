SEVERE T-STORMS:Warnings have been issued for several counties in Minnesota. Click here for more information.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — An 18-year-old Sioux Falls man faces a felony rape charge after he allegedly had sex with a 15-year-old girl in a Target parking lot.

The Argus Leader reports that a Minnehaha County grand jury indicted George Zimmer Jr. last week on one count of rape in the fourth degree.

According to court documents, Zimmer met the girl over the dating app Tinder. He told her to meet him with drugs or he would come after her.

The girl met Zimmer in the parking lot of a Sioux Falls Target in September 2018. Zimmer and the girl had sex in her car. They then drove to a gas station, where Zimmer left with LSD, crack cocaine and MDMA the girl had supplied.

Zimmer’s arraignment is set for July 9.

