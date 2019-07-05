MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who was found dead in Lake Vermilion earlier this week died as a result of natural causes, authorities say, and not as the result of drowning.
The incident happened on Tuesday at the Greenwood Bay area of Lake Vermilion around 5:25 p.m. There, a man was seen struggling in the water trying to get on a jet ski. A nearby resident went over to the man in his boat and offered help, but the man declined help.
A short time later, the resident observed the man walking in the water towards the shore, so he decided to boat over and offer the man assistance again. As the resident approached the area, he found the man, who was wearing a life jacket, lying face down in the water. He was taken to the shore and, despite lifesaving efforts, was pronounced dead.
The victim was identified as Darrell Pfannenstein of St. Joseph.
On Friday, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office informed that the medical examiner’s preliminary autopsy results indicated that Pfannenstein did not die from drowning, but rather from natural causes.