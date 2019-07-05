  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lake Vermilion

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who was found dead in Lake Vermilion earlier this week died as a result of natural causes, authorities say, and not as the result of drowning.

The incident happened on Tuesday at the Greenwood Bay area of Lake Vermilion around 5:25 p.m. There, a man was seen struggling in the water trying to get on a jet ski. A nearby resident went over to the man in his boat and offered help, but the man declined help.

A short time later, the resident observed the man walking in the water towards the shore, so he decided to boat over and offer the man assistance again. As the resident approached the area, he found the man, who was wearing a life jacket, lying face down in the water. He was taken to the shore and, despite lifesaving efforts, was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Darrell Pfannenstein of St. Joseph.

On Friday, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office informed that the medical examiner’s preliminary autopsy results indicated that Pfannenstein did not die from drowning, but rather from natural causes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.