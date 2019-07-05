Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you don’t have today off, this day may be for you — it’s National Workaholics Day.
Do you fit that description? Work too much, take work home with you, always on your work email. It’s a reminder that being too tied into work can affect your relationships and your health.
So if you work too much, maybe today is the day to take stock and make some changes.
Many people are actually and ironically off from work this Friday.
National Workaholics Day, by the way, is distinct and separate from National Work Like a Dog Day, which isn’t until early August.