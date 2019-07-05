Filed Under:Careers, Work


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you don’t have today off, this day may be for you — it’s National Workaholics Day.

Do you fit that description? Work too much, take work home with you, always on your work email. It’s a reminder that being too tied into work can affect your relationships and your health.

So if you work too much, maybe today is the day to take stock and make some changes.

Many people are actually and ironically off from work this Friday.

National Workaholics Day, by the way, is distinct and separate from National Work Like a Dog Day, which isn’t until early August.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.