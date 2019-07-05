MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms look to wash over Minnesota on Friday, arriving in the Twin Cities in the afternoon.
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says a front will move east across the state, starting in western Minnesota around noontime and reaching the Twin Cities in the afternoon.
The National Weather Service says most of southern Minnesota, including the southern Twin Cities metro, is under a marginal risk of severe weather. Threats are limited to heavy rain and strong wind gusts.
Severe storms could develop mainly this afternoon and across southern MN this afternoon and exit to the southeast tonight. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/D111t2WusP
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 5, 2019
Looking at the rest of the weekend, there’s a chance both Saturday and Sunday for scattered showers and storms across southern and central Minnesota.
However, a high pressure front will sweep down from Canada, cutting down on the humidity that’s settled over the state for the last several days.