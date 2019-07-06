BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) – We would all like to be Craig Danielson, watching our children succeed at their passion and getting to watch it all happen so close to home.

“This has just been a fabulous experience. It’s not very often we get to be in our hometown area and have family and friends coming out. Charlie’s really been looking forward to it,” Danielson said.

Charlie Danielson is their 25-year-old son who plays on the PGA Tour.

The Danielson family lives in Osceola, Wisconsin, only an hour drive from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine. They travel to watch him as much as they can, but this weekend, they’re sleeping in their own beds and heading out every morning from home.

“Pebble Beach two weeks ago and being able to come back and play here in front of family and friends – it has been amazing,” Craig Danielson said.

So is the crowd of people following Charlie. The Danielsons have been wowed by all the local support.

“It keeps growing, but it’s gone from like 30 the first day to 60 the second to 100, over 100 today, so it’s been super – just a tremendous experience for all of us,” Danielson said.