Filed Under:Crow River, St. Michael, Wright County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Crews are searching for a missing man Saturday evening after authorities say his tube reportedly flipped and he went underwater in the Crow River near St. Michael.

Officials say the man was tubing with two friends and was last seen near the 11000 block of 36th Circle Northeast in St. Michael.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office and assisting agencies are searching for the man on the water, while the Minnesota State Patrol is assisting the search from the air.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for additional details as they become available.

