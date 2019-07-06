Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for northern Minnesota through the weekend due to wildfires in Canada.
The alert, which is effective through 12 p.m. Sunday, includes Duluth, Ely, International Falls, all the Boundary Water Canoe Area, and the Tribal Nations of Red Lake, Fond du Lac and Grand Portage.
Wildfires that started late Friday night in eastern Manitoba and western Ontario have created dense smoke that has moved into Minnesota. The air quality in the northern part of the state has reached unhealthy levels for sensitive groups, including people who have asthma or other breathing conditions, children and people of any age playing sports or working outdoors.
Officials are advising people in northern Minnesota to take the following precautions:
- Take it easy and listen to your body
- Limit, change or postpone any physical activity
- If possible, stay away from local sources of air pollution like busy roads and wood fires
- If you have asthma or other breathing conditions like COPD, make sure you have your relief/rescue inhaler
- People with asthma should review and follow the guidance in their written asthma action plan