MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for the public’s help to find the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

It happened at about 1:13 a.m. on Highway 78, just south of the city of Ottertail. Investigators say three men were walking on the highway’s northbound shoulder when one of them tripped and fell into the roadway. A vehicle then hit the man and drove off.

There were no street lights in the area, but witnesses say the vehicle was a smaller sedan, similar to a Chevrolet Cavalier, and it may have been silver or white. The car sustained front-end damage and a fluid leak.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Sgt. Rod Eischens at 218-856-8244.

