Comments
TOWER, Minn. (WCCO) — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday evening after he found himself trapped underneath a cabin in Greenwood Township.
St. Louis County Sheriff’s officials say the 40-year-old man was trying to move the 12-by-16 foot cabin at Daisy Bay Resort when it moved off of the jacks and fell on top of him. Emergency crews were able to extradite the man and transport him to Essentia St. Mary’s in Duluth.
Officials say the man was alert and conscious at the time of transport.