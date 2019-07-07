  • WCCO 4On Air

Mounds View, Police Pursuit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials say a vehicle struck a marked Mounds View police squad Sunday night following a pursuit. The suspect was later apprehended.

Both the driver of the vehicle involved in the pursuit and the officer in the squad car were taken to the hospital with possible injuries. Police say several felony charges are pending against the suspect.

Just before 6:30 p.m., an officer tried to stop a vehicle with no license plates. The driver fled police at high speeds in the area of Jackson Drive and Lambert Avenue. Officers ended the pursuit but stayed in the area searching for the driver.

The vehicle was then spotted by another officer and began driving northbound on Quincy Street and County Road I where the driver struck the squad at Quincy and Oakwood Drive. Police say the driver fled on foot and was appended by a K9 team.

No additional information is available at this time.

