MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 17-year-old Sauk Rapids boy is in the hospital after a near drowning incident last week.
According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at Warner Lake in Lynden Township on July 3. There, the 17-year-old victim, identified as Ryan Gordon, was swimming on a tube with family and friends when he decided to swim back to shore with his 21-year-old brother.
While swimming back to shore, Gordon told his brother he couldn’t make it. His face turned blue before he went below the surface of the water. The victim’s brother grabbed him and swam him back to shore.
Authorities say it’s believed Gordon had an asthma attack while swimming to shore.
On shore, Gordon was unresponsive and had shallow breathing. Family members and other bystanders rendered first aid until Clearwater Fire and Rescue arrived on scene.
Gordon was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital. Authorities say he was alert before being taken to the hospital.
His current condition is unknown.