Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Monday that a number of violent crimes in Minnesota decreased in 2018.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Monday that a number of violent crimes in Minnesota decreased in 2018.
The 2018 Uniform Crime Report says, overall, violent crimes like murder, robbery and aggravated assault decreased by 6.7%, while reported rapes went from 2,429 in 2017 to 2,656 — an increase of 9.3%.
Property crimes like burglary, larceny and arson were also down in 2018, but motor vehicle thefts saw an increase for the third straight year. The BCA says arson numbers dropped to their lowest numbers since the agency began tracking arson-related cases.
The BCA also reports there were no law enforcement fatalities in 2018.
For the complete report, visit the BCA’s website.