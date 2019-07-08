MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A fee on watercraft registration in Minnesota has doubled, with the money designated to go toward fighting invasive species.
Starting this month, the invasive species watercraft surcharge on three-year watercraft registrations will go from $5 to $10.60.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, this is the first increase in the surcharge since 1993. The increase is expected to generate an additional $880,000 for the fight against invasive species.
The surcharge increase was part of Gov. Tim Walz’s budget, which passed in the Legislature earlier this year as part of the omnibus environment and natural resources bill.
Boat owners will have to pay the increased fee when registering a new boat or when renewing registration on a watercraft.
Minnesota’s lakes and rivers face several invasive species challenges, from Asian carp to zebra mussels. The DNR has a list of things boaters and anglers can do to stop invasive species.