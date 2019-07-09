  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brandon Lieffring, Dustin Kalland, Local TV, Police Pursuit, St. Croix County, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A New Richmond, Wisconsin man faces 10 criminal charges following a police pursuit that ended in a motorcyclist’s death over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, the sheriff’s office was called on a report of a stolen vehicle after 37-year-old Brandon Lieffring violated a no-contact order with a woman in Star Prairie Township.

Deputies tried to stop Lieffring, who was driving a Jeep Liberty, just north of New Richmond, but he refused to pull over. A vehicle pursuit began, which authorities said at times reached speeds approaching 100 miles per hour.

The pursuit went north and lasted under 10 minutes before it ended in the Village of Deer Park. Dustin Kalland, 39, was one of several motorcyclists taking a left turn on Main Street. The suspect hit him, got out of the Jeep and ran.

Kalland, a father from Stillwater, died at the scene.

“A gentleman, an innocent bystander that was pulled into an event and he lost his life,” St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said. “This isn’t something that any of us get into law enforcement expecting to happen.”

In talking with investigators, Lieffring admitted that he had used methamphetamine earlier in the day, and that he used it regularly, according to the criminal complaint.

Police say the woman who had a no-contact order against Lieffring was struck several times by him that day, with investigators noting bruising on her face and her hip.

Lieffring is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, homicide by vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, fleeing officers resulting in the death of another, knowingly operating a motor vehicle under a suspended license, possessing drug paraphernalia, and five counts of felony bail jumping.

This is the fifth traffic death in St. Croix County this year. The sheriff says they’ll be reviewing the incident to determine if a chase was necessary.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.