MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz has ordered flags at half-staff Tuesday in honor of Tim McDonald, the pilot killed in a medical helicopter crash in northern Minnesota last month.
Family and friends will gather to say goodbye to McDonald in Lakeville, where a funeral is planned at 11 a.m.
McDonald had worked as a pilot for North Memorial Health for the past four years, following his service in the Army.
He leaves behind a wife, four children, and his parents.
Registered nurse Deb Schott was also killed in the June 28 crash, and a third crew member was hurt.
The crash happened in foggy conditions, around 1 a.m. No patients were on board.
The cause remains under investigation.