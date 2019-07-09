  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:North Memorial, Tim McDonald, Tim Walz

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz has ordered flags at half-staff Tuesday in honor of Tim McDonald, the pilot killed in a medical helicopter crash in northern Minnesota last month.

Family and friends will gather to say goodbye to McDonald in Lakeville, where a funeral is planned at 11 a.m.

McDonald had worked as a pilot for North Memorial Health for the past four years, following his service in the Army.

He leaves behind a wife, four children, and his parents.

Registered nurse Deb Schott was also killed in the June 28 crash, and a third crew member was hurt.

The crash happened in foggy conditions, around 1 a.m. No patients were on board.

The cause remains under investigation.

