Tornado Warnings are in effect in Clay and Wilkin counties until 6:30 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here is the latest on the severe weather in western Minnesota Tuesday evening:
6:13 p.m.
The Tornado Warning in Wilkin County has been extended til 7 p.m. A new Tornado Warning is issued for Otter Tail County until 7 p.m.
5:58 p.m.
A tornado was confirmed north of Wahpeton, North Dakota near the Minnesota border.
