TORNADO WARNING:Alerts have been issued for Clay County until 6:30 p.m.; Otter Tail and Wilkin counties til 7 p.m.
By Chris Shaffer
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here is the latest on the severe weather in western Minnesota Tuesday evening:

6:13 p.m.

The Tornado Warning in Wilkin County has been extended til 7 p.m. A new Tornado Warning is issued for Otter Tail County until 7 p.m.

5:58 p.m.

A tornado was confirmed north of Wahpeton, North Dakota near the Minnesota border.

Tornado Warnings are in effect in Clay and Wilkin counties until 6:30 p.m.

Chris Shaffer

