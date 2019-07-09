Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The United States Department of Agriculture is alerting consumers to a recall involving Minnesota’s Fairmont Foods.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The United States Department of Agriculture is alerting consumers to a recall involving Minnesota’s Fairmont Foods.
The company is recalling 35,145 pounds of their “Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Pork Tasso and Ground Beef Gravy.” The frozen, ready-to-eat product may be contaminated with clear, pliable plastic.
There have been no reports of illness or injury yet from consumption of the product. More information on the recall can be found on the USDA’s website.