Filed Under:Boating, Hennepin County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office reports they issued nearly 40 citations, but did not respond to any impaired boating-related injuries or deaths over the Fourth of July Holiday.

The sheriff’s office increased patrol over the four-day weekend as part of its Operation Dry Water, which was a joint effort between the sheriff’s office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and others.

From July 4-7, authorities completed around 215 stops and issued nine BUIs (boating under the influence) and around 37 citations.

“We were very clear that we would be conducting increased patrols over the holiday, and that if you were caught boating while intoxicated you would be cited,” Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson said. “We’d like to remind everyone to designate a sober boat operator every time the venture out onto the water during these summer months.”

 

