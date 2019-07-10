COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn (WCCO) — A Columbia Heights man is charged with two counts of felony assault after police say he shot his father twice in the back during an argument.
According to the complaint, Columbia Heights police were dispatched to a home on the 4600 block of Heights Drive NE around 9 a.m. on July 6. When they arrived, they found Abiodun Williams Olayiwola lying in the front yard of the residence with two gunshot wounds to the back. He told police that his 26-year-old son, Oluwatoni John Olayiwola, had shot him.
The victim’s wife, who was also at the residence at the time, said her husband and son had been arguing that morning in the basement. After the argument, the victim came upstairs. She further stated that her son followed his father upstairs a short time later, and shot him twice with a shotgun on the front steps of the residence.
After the victim was shot, he came to a rest in the front yard. The suspect followed the victim outside and sat on the steps, waiting until police arrived. He later told officers he shot his father because he “had had enough conflict.” He also said he waited for police “in order to accept the consequences for what he had done.”
Olayiwola is currently being held in Anoka County Jail. His next court appearance is Aug. 7.