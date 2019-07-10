World Cup Parade:CBSN New York is streaming the entire victory parade for the women's soccer team!
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A motorcyclist was injured after he attempted to evade police and crashed on the east side of St. Paul.

Police say an officer attempted to stop the motorcyclist around 12:30 Wednesday morning, but the rider fled. After a brief chase, the man was able to pull away from the initial officer out of sight.

The rider was apprehended shortly after when another officer in the area witnessed the motorcyclist “driving recklessly” and crashing on his own at the intersection of Jessie Street and Jessamine Avenue. Police administered first aid until medics arrived, transferring the man to Regions Hospital.

The extent of the his injuries are unknown.

 

