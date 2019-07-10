Filed Under:Bullsnake, Hastings, Snake


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in the east metro say a large snake was found in someone’s bathtub.

(credit: CBS)

City officials in Hastings posted a photo to Facebook on Tuesday showing an officer holding a large bullsnake.

The caption reads: “Officer Schmitz was on a call to a home where this giant bullsnake was discovered in the bathtub! True story.”

The snake, which is native to Minnesota, was released, city officials say.

No word was given as to how the creature ended up in the bathtub.

According to the DNR, adult bullsnakes are generally between 3 to 6 feet long. However, they can also grow to over 8 feet in length.

Most bullsnakes in Minnesota are found in counties along the Mississippi, Minnesota and St. Croix rivers.

