MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Just thinking about a broken air conditioning unit on a hot summer day is enough to make you sweat.

So what if your air conditioner does break down? Here are some simple tricks to fix it before calling in the pros.

“It’s going to be so hot and so humid our homes are actually going to be pretty much maxed out,” said Loren Bottem, a field manager for Genz-Ryan Plumbing Heating & Cooling.

Start by making sure your outdoor unit is clean.

“So when this is dirty we’re not getting the best cooling efficiency inside, and then your electric provider will thank you with a nice bill at the end of the month,” Bottem said.

Spraying your unit off with a garden hose should do the trick.

“Maybe get the grandkids out, have a grand old time just washing it off,” Bottem said. “You are going to want it off though. Don’t have it on while you’re spraying it.”

Next, check your filter. Some need to be changed monthly. But turn your system off before you swap in a new one.

“Nine times out of ten it is going to be a filter when we go on a service call,” Bottem said.

If your thermostat is blank, it’s likely time for a new battery. Make sure your system is switched from the heat setting to the cold one. And when it’s really humid outside, Bottem recommends leaving the fan on, turning your fresh air system off and on the summer setting.

A tripped circuit can also shut down your AC.

If you’ve tried everything and your air conditioner still just isn’t working, Bottem said it’s important to shut off your system.

“It can take almost a day to melt out, so if a technician comes out to a home and its frozen we’re now going to have to schedule you another day which means one more agonizing night,” Bottem said.

So avoid the agony and a potentially pricey service call by trying to do the simple things yourself. But of course, some things require a professional.

You can contact Genz-Ryan Service Professionals at (952) 232-1908.