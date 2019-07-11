Comments
Pet Adoption Event
Bachman’s on Lyndale
Saturday, July 13 12-2 p. m. Free and open to the public.
We’re filling the greenhouse with furry friends and puppy love! Join us for a pet adoption event where you can meet puppies and dogs of all ages and find the perfect four-legged friend to welcome into your family. Safe Hands Rescue will be available to answer your adoption questions and provide helpful information about fostering.