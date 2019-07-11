  • WCCO 4On Air

HAWLEY, Minn. (AP) — A plane has crashed at a municipal airport in western Minnesota.

The small plane crashed just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Hawley Municipal Airport.

Airport manager Lisa Jetvig says at this time, it’s unknown if anyone was hurt.

Jetvig says local emergency officials and the Federal Aviation Administration have been notified. She says the airplane crashed south of the airport’s single runway.

The city-owned airport is west of Hawley (HAW’-lee) on U.S. 10. The airport’s runway is closed.

Hawley is about 22 miles (35 kilometers) east of Moorhead.

