MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – “Change is good,” as Sun Country Airlines says.

The airline is offering new destinations with more routes, opening the air with more travel options for customers.

Sun Country says they have been carrying more passengers than ever before, and as such are aiming to make traveling more flexible and less stressful.

Now, the airline won’t be charging fees for cancellations or modifications to itineraries made 60 days or more in advance of travel.

credit: Sun Country Airlines

The cost of close-in changes will also be lowered.

Customers are now able to modify or cancel reservations online using My Trips on the Sun Country website.

 

