MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The winner of a $21.6 million Lotto America jackpot has stepped forward to claim his prize.
Minnesota Lottery officials say the winning ticket, which matched all five winning numbers drawn Thursday plus the Star Ball, was purchased at the Holiday gas station in Ramsey, on 14075 Ramsey Boulevard.
On Friday, lottery officials said that the winner was Jeffery Love, of Elk River. He said he was on his way to work when he found out that his ticket — which was in the glove box of his car — was a winner.
“When I compared the winning numbers to my ticket, they matched exactly. I called [my wife] Vickie and said, ‘We have a situation,’” Love said. “I didn’t trust my eyes, I wanted to have Vickie look at it.”
He said he initially called into work to say he would be a little late, but then called a bit later to say he wouldn’t be in at all that day.
“We are thrilled to have a jackpot winner in Minnesota!” said Minnesota Lottery Executive Director Adam Prock.
This is not the first big win for this lucky store.
“Congratulations to Holiday #395!” Prock said. “In addition to this $21.6 million win, this store has sold a $1 million winning ticket and two $50,000 winning tickets.”