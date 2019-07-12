MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 37 and a half years in prison after fatally shooting a man in Minneapolis last year and fleeing to Florida.
Antwan Darnell Cosey, 38, was convicted last month in a jury trial in the death of 42-year-old Frankie Golden.
On Feb. 27, 2018, Minneapolis police responded to the 700 block of 18th Street East on a report of a shooting. Officers found an unresponsive man — later identified as Golden — with a bullet wound to his chest. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A witness told police Golden was waiting outside to visit with his 9-month-old child. She heard an argument and then a loud pop before Golden ran toward the apartment building and collapsed. Another witness said she saw a man walk up behind Golden on the sidewalk and tell him to move before pulling a gun from his waistband and shooting Golden.
Police used footage from nearby surveillance cameras, as well as testimony from a nearby building manager and electronic key fob records, to identify the shooter as Cosey.
He fled Minnesota to go to Texas, but Florida law enforcement arrested him at a Greyhound Bus station in Fort Walton Beach.
Cosey faced a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison because of his extensive criminal history, which includes a number of violent offenses.
In sentencing Cosey, Hennepin County District Court Judge Kathryn Quaintance noted the “senseless” nature of the killing.