MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After two years on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis, Haskell’s Wine Bar is calling it quits.
To be clear, the Haskell’s liquor store on South 9th Street is still open for business, as it has been since 1934.
On Facebook, the wine bar posted Friday that while they “gave it a run, unfortunately it did not pan out.”
In a Star Tribune article linked to the Facebook post, Haskell’s CEO Jack Farrell said he had hoped for the bar to be a popular spot on the newly-renovated Nicollet Mall.
But due to numerous downtown closures, foot traffic ever didn’t meet expectations. Additionally, panhandlers approaching patrons at the bar’s outdoor seating area near the 9th Street bus stop was an issue, causing some customers to just get up and leave.
Farrell told the newspaper he’d like to try the wine bar concept at another location.
