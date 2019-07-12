  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – All 14 Lunds & Byerlys pharmacy locations will permanently close July 17 due to “significant losses,” the company said Friday in a statement.

Prescription files will be transferred to nearby Walgreens locations once the pharmacies close.

“Unfortunately, it has become increasingly difficult for retail pharmacies given a number of economic challenges within the industry,” the statement reads. “As a result, we have continued to incur significant losses in our pharmacy operations, and it is no longer feasible to continue offering this service.”

According to the statement, the grocer plans to remodel pharmacies to provide customers “with even more product offerings.”

