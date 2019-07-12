MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair says that one of the announced new 2019 foods will not, in the end, make its debut at the fair this year after all.
The Hangar was supposed to feature something called the Wingwalker Donut Flight, which was to be a tray of donuts customers could fill themselves using three disposable syringes filled with different confections.
Fair officials said ever since the June 18 announcement of the flight, they’ve received feedback from those concerned about sustainability. The fair says they worked with The Hanger to address those concerns.
Instead of syringes, the venue will now offer the flight served in a compostable tray with three separate dipping compartments containing Bavarian cream, chocolate custard and Minnesota lingonberry jam.
Furthermore, the Hangar said their commitment to sustainability extends to using “eco trays” for all food products, and utensils will be made from wood instead of plastic.
The Hanger also said they’re adding one further item to the State Fair’s list of new foods in 2019: the Tailspin, which will be “tangy BBQ sauce drizzled on top of french-fried onions and fresh-made coleslaw, layered over pulled porke, elote, Oaxaca cheese and peppery spices, all on a seasoned hash brown waffle.”