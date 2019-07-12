  • WCCO 4On Air

HAWLEY, Minn. (AP) — The pilot who died in an ultra-light plane crash at a municipal airport was from western Minnesota.

Authorities identified the man as 69-year-old Bradley Gibb of Vergas.

The plane crashed after noon on Thursday at Hawley Municipal Airport. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says Gibb was the only person aboard and died at the scene.

Empting says the plane started on fire after the crash. A bystander was treated for minor burns after helping the pilot.

Airport manager Lisa Jetvig has said the plane crashed south of the airport’s single runway. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The airport is west of Hawley on U.S. 10. Hawley is about 22 miles east of Moorhead.

