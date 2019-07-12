MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An inmate at Stearns County Jail caused major water damage after breaking a sprinkler head inside his jail cell.
According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old St. Michael man was arrested on July 6 and brought to the jail on charges of obstructing legal process and disruptive intoxication.
There, the man broke a sprinkler head on in a second-floor jail cell, causing the water to spread into the intake area, leaking into the first floor and the basement of the jail. Multiple jail cells and an elevator were damaged.
The sheriff’s office says investigators are actively working the case and obtaining estimates for the damage.
“I commend our jail staff along with Stearns County Building Facilities staff for the quick work in responding and containing the water. Without their quick response, the damage could have been more extensive,” Sheriff Steve Soyka said.
The case will be sent to the county attorney’s office for consideration of charges.