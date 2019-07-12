  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:free speech, University Of Wisconsin-Madison, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System regents have scheduled a public hearing on regulations enacting a policy that calls for suspending and expelling students who disrupt campus speeches and presentations.

The regents adopted a policy in October 2017 that mandates chancellors suspend students who disrupt others’ free speech twice and expel students who disrupt others’ free speech three times.

The regents adopted the policy amid complaints from conservatives across the nation that right-leaning speakers aren’t given the same respect on campuses as liberal presenters.

The regents voted Friday to hold a hearing Aug. 13 at UW-Madison on a scope statement outlining administrative rules enacting the policy. The Legislature’s rules committee directed the system to hold the hearing.

