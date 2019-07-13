  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says 82-year-old Arlene Ann Vanbeck was killed a crash in St. Joseph Township Friday morning.

It happened at about 10 a.m. along Highway 23 at Interstate 9, when Vanbeck, driving a Toyota 4 Runner, proceeded into the intersection and was hit by a Chevy Trax.

Vanbeck was taken to CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. The driver of the Chevy, 42-year-old Robert Daniel Neumiller from Albertville, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say both Vanveck and Neumiller were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor in this crash.

