MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says 82-year-old Arlene Ann Vanbeck was killed a crash in St. Joseph Township Friday morning.
It happened at about 10 a.m. along Highway 23 at Interstate 9, when Vanbeck, driving a Toyota 4 Runner, proceeded into the intersection and was hit by a Chevy Trax.
Vanbeck was taken to CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. The driver of the Chevy, 42-year-old Robert Daniel Neumiller from Albertville, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say both Vanveck and Neumiller were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor in this crash.