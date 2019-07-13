



— Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is in Iowa this weekend.

The Democrat made a stop at the Ankeny Area Democrats Annual Barbecue Saturday. She talked about President Donald Trump’s relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the administration’s disbelief in climate change as Tropical Storm Barry wreaks havoc on the Gulf coast.

“You think it makes our country more safe when he does nothing about climate change? No, it does not. Meanwhile, we’re seeing flooding in Iowa and Nebraska. Our thoughts and prayers are with those people in New Orleans as they’ve seen unprecedented rains and a hurricane heading their way,” Klobuchar said. “That is what’s going on in this country, and I make this promise to you. I am someone that never, never falls back from a challenge. I am blunt. I look people in the eye and tell them the truth. Maybe we need some of that in our politics today, alright?”

Klobuchar is one of several Democrats vying for their party’s nomination. That will be announced at the party’s national convention this time next year in Milwaukee.