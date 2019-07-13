MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – More than 31 soldiers are back home with their families Saturday evening after nearly a year overseas.
The 147th Financial Management Support Detachment deployed last June. During their nine-month tour, they were stationed in five different locations in Kuwait, managing thousands of dollars’ worth of military transactions.
“When I leave, I think about the freedom and the things I enjoy. Stuff I take for granted. I come back and realize the things I do in the military, things I sacrifice are all really, really important to me when I come back home,” Sgt. Aaron Keehn said.
A second unit with the National Guard celebrated its return from Afghanistan. Six members of Casualty Liaison Team Two have the responsibility of assisting medical personnel to emergencies.
The Guard said they endured 72 enemy rocket attacks while deployed.