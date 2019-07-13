  • WCCO 4On Air

Bomb Threat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 51-year-old Sauk Centre man was briefly arrested Friday in connection to a bomb threat at the Stearns County Administration Building.

The sheriff’s office says a man called 911 just before 4 p.m. to report a possible bomb in a third-floor bathroom. The building was evacuated, and an explosive detection K-9 with the St. Cloud Police Department assisted officers in a sweep of the area. No explosives were located.

The 911 caller later agreed to meet with a Stearns County investigator, and was arrested at about 7 p.m. on suspicion of making threats of violence.

The suspect was later released. The sheriff’s office is still investigating.

