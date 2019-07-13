  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:St. Paul College

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul College’s accrediting agency has placed the school on probation.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the Higher Learning Commission cited high turnover, underqualified instructors and faculty complaints about “a climate of fear and intimidation.”

Thursday’s probation notice referenced an April 19 letter signed by most full-time faculty members that said campus climate was an ongoing problem.

The probation comes two months after Rassoul Dastmozd announced he was retiring after eight years as the school’s president.

The college could be removed from probation in June 2021, following a comprehensive evaluation set to begin in December 2020.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. Anton Savarese says:
    July 13, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    And, what about SCSU?.. Same parameters and issues, but not a word about it..

    Wonder why?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.