Blaine’s Target USA Soccer Cup Taking Precautions In The Weekend HeatThe heat is making it challenging for players at one of the largest soccer tournaments in the world in Blaine over the weekend. The 35th annual Target USA Cup battled through the hottest day of the tournament so far on Sunday.

Santana Homers, Indians Beat Twins 4-3 To Avoid SweepCarlos Santana hit a solo home run that broke a seventh-inning tie and the Cleveland Indians avoided a sweep against the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins with a 4-3 win on Sunday.

Maxed Out: Kepler Homers Twice More Off Bauer, Twins Win 6-2Kepler hit two more home runs off Bauer, Jake Cave drove in three runs and Minnesota tightened its grip on the division with a 6-2 win Saturday night over the Cleveland Indians, who have slipped two games further back this weekend.

'It Brings Them To Life': Twin Cities Doctor, Painter Spotlights Negro League PlayersForty images are on display at CHS Field in St. Paul, and he has nearly 200 in all. Dr. Charles Crutchfield III says he is planning to expand the exhibition.