Filed Under:Mike Augustyniak, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A heatwave is about to hit the entire state of Minnesota, bringing with it humidity and the potential for severe weather.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says to brace for the hottest temperatures of the year beginning Sunday. A front running from the eastern part of the state and moving northward will bring increasingly higher dew points, making the air feel more humid and hot. A heat advisory is anticipated to go into effect Sunday afternoon.

As we move ahead Sunday, there are few chances for isolated showers, but nothing widespread. Augustyniak says storms will begin to billow up in the late afternoon and early evening with a slight risk of severe weather bringing mostly damaging wind and hail across northern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

The extended forecast shows scattered storms throughout the week that won’t let up until Friday — in addition to oppressive dew points. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with “feels-like” temperatures reaching the upper 90s.

The last time the Twin Cities hit 90 degrees was June 7.

