Maxed Out: Kepler Homers Twice More Off Bauer, Twins Win 6-2Kepler hit two more home runs off Bauer, Jake Cave drove in three runs and Minnesota tightened its grip on the division with a 6-2 win Saturday night over the Cleveland Indians, who have slipped two games further back this weekend.

'It Brings Them To Life': Twin Cities Doctor, Painter Spotlights Negro League PlayersForty images are on display at CHS Field in St. Paul, and he has nearly 200 in all. Dr. Charles Crutchfield III says he is planning to expand the exhibition.

Toye, Mannone Give Minnesota United 1-0 Win Over FC DallasMason Toye scored in the 91st minute and Vito Mannone saved a penalty in the 98th to help Minnesota United beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Saturday night.

'We Needed Positive Momentum': Ike Opara Talks Role With Minnesota UnitedThe Loons acquired Opara from Kansas City this offseason, and as good a defender as he is – one of the best in the league – ask around and it's the intangible things where he's made the biggest impact. That's what it takes to change a culture.