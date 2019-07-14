Comments
DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — An off-duty police officer helped a Duluth family avoid a potential tragedy Thursday after he rescued a toddler from a van partially suspended over a steep hill.
According to police, a woman was in the process of taking two of her children out of her parked van when it rolled away with one toddler still inside. The van rolled into traffic on Mesaba Avenue, hitting a vehicle and lodging itself into trees before coming to a stop partially suspended in the trees above a hill.
The off-duty officer, Todd Simmons, was on his way to work when he came upon the crash and was able to safely remove the toddler from the van.
The child was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for medical expenses and a new vehicle. If you’d like to donate, click here.