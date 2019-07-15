ALBERT LEA, Minn. (WCCO) — Three people are in custody facing felony robbery charges and one person is still being sought after they allegedly robbed a Clarks Grove man at gunpoint on his walk home from work.
According to the Albert Lea Police Department, the 20-year-old victim was walking home from work Friday in the early morning hours when a car pulled up to him. Police say three men got out of the car and pointed guns at the victim before taking the contents of the victim’s backpack. The suspects then fled the scene.
Officers located the suspect vehicle shortly after and, after an investigation, took three people into custody. A third man is still being sought.
Albert Lea police ask anyone with information about the incident contact them at 507-377-5200.
Description of the ‘men’?