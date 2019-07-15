  • WCCO 4On Air

Police Say She Possibly Got Into A Minivan
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a 20-year-old woman went missing Sunday.

According to police, Tangela Aragon was last seen at 767 26th Street NW on Sunday at around 11:20 p.m. She told others she was going out to smoke and didn’t come back inside the residence.

Aragon may have been seen at PetroServ Gas Station shortly after going missing and possibly getting into a blue and gray minivan.

Aragon is described as 5-foot-4, 140 pounds, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and shorts. Her hair was up in a “bun.” No picture has been made available yet.

Anyone with information on Aragon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

