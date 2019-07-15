SEVERE WEATHER:Thunderstorms, flash floods, and tornado warnings are in several Minnesota counties; click here for the latest.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Criminal Vehicular Homcide, Criminal Vehicular Operation, Pornography, Tate Doom, truck

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota truck driver is accused of watching pornographic videos before a crash that killed a highway worker standing along an interstate.

Forty-seven-year-old Tate Doom of St. Paul Park was charged last week in Hennepin County court with criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation.

The crash happened last October on Interstate 94 in Rogers and killed 59-year-old Vernon Hedquist of Pillager.

According to the complaint, Doom’s semi rear-ended a pickup and trailer merging to the left. The trailer struck Hedquist while flying debris hit a co-worker.

Troopers seized two cellphones from Doom’s semi. Authorities recovered deleted files from a pornographic website.

Doom denied using his cellphone at the time of collision. The Star Tribune reports he is being held on $30,000 bail and is due in court Aug. 12.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.