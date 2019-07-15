SEVERE WEATHER:Severe t-storm warning for Beltrami, Lake of the Woods, Marshall and Pennington counties until 11:45 a.m.
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A young couple remains hospitalized in Duluth after surviving a collision with a half-ton bull moose on a dark northern Minnesota highway.

Seventeen-year-old Amaya Nelson was behind the wheel July 7 and her 22-year-old boyfriend, Remington Dellinger, was in the seat beside her when they crashed into moose with their small car.

Amaya’s dad, Scott Nelson, says first responders told him it was a miracle the two survived the crash, which sent their car down an embankment.

Nelson tells the Star Tribune his daughter had multiple skull fractures and numerous broken bones in her face, yet managed to crawl up the hill and call 911. He says she’s undergone facial reconstruction at a Duluth hospital where she remains in intensive care. Dellinger is in the same hospital with head, neck and arm injuries.
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

