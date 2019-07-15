SEVERE WEATHER:Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for several Minnesota counties; click here for the latest.
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — The Duluth City Council is taking steps to ensure the safety of its residents following the reconstruction of a refinery that exploded in neighboring Superior, Wisconsin.

The Husky Energy oil refinery in Superior was rocked last April by a huge blast and fire. The flying shrapnel narrowly missed a tank of hydrogen fluoride, a toxic chemical that can be deadly if inhaled.

Husky spokesman Mel Duvall noted in April that the refinery will still use hydrogen fluoride when the $400 million facility is rebuilt. The mayors of Duluth and Superior urged Husky to stop using the chemical.

The Minnesota Public Radio News reports that Duluth officials will vote Monday on a resolution asking the Environmental Protection Agency to examine hydrogen fluoride usage at the Husky refinery.
