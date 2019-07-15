SEVERE WEATHER:Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for several Minnesota counties; click here for the latest.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Governor Walz is hoping a new bill will protect workers against wage theft in Minnesota. He signed the bill today, which increases penalties for wage theft.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry estimates up to $12 million is lost through wage theft every year. Wage theft can happen through wrongful withholdings, not getting paid enough, or missed payment for mandatory breaks or overtime.

If you suspect wage theft, you can contact the Department of Labor and Industry.

