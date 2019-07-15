SEVERE WEATHER:Thunderstorms, flash floods, and tornado warnings are in several Minnesota counties; click here for the latest.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer sentenced to more than 12 years for fatally shooting a woman who called 911 to report a possible crime has been moved to a prison outside of Minnesota.

A representative of the Minnesota Department of Corrections told KSTP-TV that Mohamed Noor has been moved to an out-of-state prison but said the location is not public.

Noor shot 40-year-old Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia, in the alley behind her home on July 15, 2017, after she called 911 to report what she thought was a woman being assaulted.

Noor was convicted of third-degree murder in April in the shooting of Damond, who was unarmed. A judge sentenced Noor in June to more than 12 years in prison.

