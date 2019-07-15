MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s not in your head: A new report released Monday says Twin Cities metro freeway congestion is increasing as the population grows.
The 2018 Metropolitan Freeway System Congestion Report says area freeway congestion increased from 23.2% in 2017 to 24.2% in 2018. The Minnesota Department of Transportation also says the population in the seven-county metro area is estimated to be at 3.11 million — up from 3.08 million in 2017.
MnDOT crews are currently working on several roadway projects to relieve some congestion, among other reasons, including on major freeways like Interstate 35W and Highway 169.
“Congestion is affected by a number of things, including the local economy, road construction, transit ridership and population growth,” said MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “As the Twin Cities grow, and our roads continue to age and deteriorate, it’s imperative that we identify a long-term, dedicated funding solution to invest in transportation, improve our system’s efficiency and keep Minnesotans moving.”
