ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz’s Human Services commissioner has resigned just six months after being appointed.
The governor’s office announced Tony Lourey’s resignation on Monday without explanation. He leaves just days after two deputy commissioners announced their departures — also without explanation.
Lourey was a Democratic state senator when Walz named him in January to head up one of the state’s biggest agencies. But Human Services has been under fire for its handling of alleged fraud, data breaches and other administrative problems.
“I would like to thank Tony Lourey for his dedicated service to the state of Minnesota as the Commissioner of the Department of Human Services,” Walz said. “Tony is passionate about improving the health care of Minnesotans, and I am proud of what we accomplished together this legislative session.”
Walz said in a statement that Pam Wheelock would take over as acting commissioner. Wheelock was commissioner of finance under Gov. Jesse Ventura.
“I am grateful that Pam Wheelock has offered to step in to serve as commissioner while we find a permanent replacement,” Walz said. “With decades of experience in the public, private, and philanthropic sectors, I know the top-notch team at DHS will appreciate Pam’s leadership as much as I do.”
